WATCH: LeBron James imposter in Miami Heat jersey stirs up trouble at college hoops game

A recent college basketball game between the IUPUI Jaguars and the Lindenwood Lions was interrupted by a LeBron James fan. This fan tried to cause trouble by impersonating the NBA star at Indiana Farmers Coliseum where the game was taking place

In a recent video shared on social media, we see the college basketball game come to a pause with around a minute left while the Jaguars were at the foul line for their free throw. The fan reached the scorer's table wearing LeBron James full Heat jersey and trying to check himself into the game but was then ushered out of the court into the tunnel by the officials.

Fortunately, the troublemaker did not cause too much of a stir as the game continued normally before this momentary encounter. Lindenwood went on to win the game 73-67 which also was their first away win of the season at the home court of the IUPUI Jaguars.

Lions forward Keenon Cole went on to break his own personal best record in this game as he scored 26 points against the Jaguars. He also went on to add five rebounds as Lindenwood recorded a 5-6 overall campaign so far.

On the other hand for the IUPUI Jaguars, Jylnn Counter led the scoring with 23 points with four assists and four steals. DJ Jackson also scored 14 points along with three steals. But in the end, it was not enough as Lindenwood scored eight more points than IUPUI in the second half of the game.

So who was this LeBron James impersonator?

As it turns out, this LeBron James fan in the IUPUI vs. Lindenwood game was an Indiana content creator who goes by the name Young Mantis on social media. He has around 49K followers on Instagram and around 52k subscribers on YouTube. His recent college basketball antic caught the attention of Barstool's founder, Dave Portnoy.

But this is not the first sneak-in Young Mantis has done. Recently he also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where we see him trying to make his way onto an NFL field. However, later on, he revealed that he was with the Make-A-Wish foundation, something which he also tried convincing officials of during his college basketball attempt