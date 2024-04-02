WATCH: LSU HC Kim Mulkey marches on court after not getting a timeout as Caitlin Clark's Iowa takes early lead

The Elite Eight game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers has a lot of excitement. It is expected to be one of the best games in recent memory, especially in women's college basketball. LSU coach Kim Mulkey has prepared her team for the battle as they are defending their national championship but have gotten off to a slow start.

The Hawkeyes took an early lead in the first quarter. After an easy layup scored on by Sydney Affolter to make it 17-9 for Iowa, Mulkey was ready to call a timeout and was a handful of steps onto the court. However, her team tried to push the pace on the inbounds but did not know a timeout was called.

Expand Tweet

The LSU Tigers were able to play a lot better in the final six minutes of the first quarter as they took a 31-26 lead.

Also Read: "I've hired the best defamation law firm": LSU HC Kim Mulkey threatens legal action against The Washington Post over alleged 'hit piece' pursuit

What would a win here mean for Kim Mulkey's coaching legacy?

If Kim Mulkey can navigate the LSU Tigers to the Final Four by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes for a second consecutive season, it would be another strong point in her legendary resume. Mulkey has been incredibly successful as this is her 24th season as a head coach. She has won three AP Coach of the Year Awards and eight Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards.

In her three seasons with the LSU Tigers, she has already created a powerhouse as they won the NCAA Championship last year (the fourth of Mulkey's head coaching career) and should continue to have success. Her 723-117 record is outstanding, but she separates herself in the NCAA Tournament, as she has a 63-17 record.

It will be difficult for Kim Mulkey to continue her path to her fifth national championship as women's college basketball is arguably the deepest it has ever been. However, if she makes her sixth Final Four appearance, it would help her to be in the debate as one of the greatest coaches in women's college basketball history.

Also Read: "I haven't read it": Kim Mulkey drops first impressions to new Washington Post story ahead of LSU's Sweet 16 clash