WATCH: NC State star DJ Burns loves the attention as big pool of fans surround his car

NC State star DJ Burns Jr., who exhausted his college eligibility after the 2023-24 season, was surrounded by cheering fans on Saturday. Burns was sitting in his car as the fans in the crowd held his jersey and banners. The Wolfpack forward was upbeat to see the support and took to Instagram to post a story about the moment.

"Feel me," DJ Burns wrote.

Burns was a key player for the Wolfpack in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. However, he will be a part of the 2024 NBA draft in late June. His fame has increased after his remarkable run in the 2024 March Madness, and recently, huge murals of Burns were painted on a building.

He also posted an Instagram story of fans gathered in front of one of the murals.

"I'm too sexy for this syrup," Burns wrote in his story.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina native played for the York Prep Academy in high school and scored over 1000 points and 1000 rebounds. As a junior in high school, Burns secured 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and led his team to the USA National Prep Championship.

He started his collegiate career with Tennessee but redshirted his first season. He played for three seasons there and was named the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2020.

He transferred to NC State in 2022 and led the Wolfpack to their first ACC Tournament championship since 1987. As a result, he was named the ACC Tournament MVP. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field.

After the Wolfpack's remarkable Final Four run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, DJ Burns took to Instagram to celebrate his performance in the run. He shared his March Madness snippets and captioned them with a heartfelt farewell message for the fans.

"I bet they gone say, when he went out he took everything with em. 30 (his jersey number) gonna miss you. It was so much fun hanging banners with you. Just remember THE PACK IS BACK," Burns wrote in the caption.

DJ Burns NBA Draft Projection

DJ Burns led NC State to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaging 18.3 points per game. However, he has been predicted to go undrafted by several analysts. Apparently, he doesn't have any draft stock yet.

However, looking at his impressive season, he might fit the requirements of a few NBA teams right now and may attract a second look. He can potentially move to the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, OKC Thunder, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.