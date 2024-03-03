WATCH: "Refs you suck" chants break out during USC vs Washington following foul call on Huskies guard Anthony Holland

The Washington Huskies hosted the USC Trojans at the Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday and succumbed to an 82-75 loss. USC came into the tipoff having won two of their last five games. The Huskies, on the other hand, were 3-2.

From the start, USC took the lead, thanks to the efforts of freshman Isiah Collier. Washington's efforts to catch up hit a few snags, especially during a controversial foul call on guard Anthony Holland. It went down in the second half of the game with 51-46 on the scoreboard. USC was in possession of the ball when Holland interrupted a player's attempt at the basketball.

But that was deemed a foul, and a technical was called on Holland after he continued to argue with the officials. The home team's fans were not happy with this as they began chanting, "Refs you suck." Boogie Ellis made two free throws pushing the score to 53-46.

USC takes the win despite a good fight from the Huskies

Freshman Isiah Collier was the star of the night for USC as he put up a career-high 31 points, which included eight points in the final couple minutes of the game. Kobe Johnson came through with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks while adding six points. Boogie Ellis and DJ Rodman both scored 17 points with the latter adding six rebounds and three assists.

The Trojans held off Washington from scoring for the first few minutes until Paul Mulcahy made a jumper. This was also repeated in the second half until Koren Johnson made a free throw to give the Huskies a boost forward. The guard scored the highest for Washington, putting up 21 points with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks,

Keion Brooks Jr. scored another 20 points with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The only other double-digit scorer for the Huskies was Sahvir Wheeler with 10 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The Trojans also had just three double-digit scorers but were carried by Collier's efforts.

This win gives USC the positive boost it needs as it hosts Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday.

