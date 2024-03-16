WATCH: Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley receive techs as tensions flare during UConn vs St John's

UConn Huskies tipped off against the St. John's Red Storm in the Big East Tournament semifinal on Friday and won 95-90. The game was not without any drama as both sides' coaches, Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino, got involved in a heated argument with the officials.

It all went down in the first half with eight minutes left on the clock, with the Huskies leading 30-24. Rick Pitino first got a technical for arguing a foul call on St. John's center Joel Soriano with the referee. Hurley then followed by screaming into the referees' face to get a fan removed from their courtside seat.

Dan Hurley was seen saying, "Screaming in my face. Get him out of here! Get that guy out!" This led to a technical for Hurley while officials were seen talking to the fan.

UConn takes home the win after a tough game against St. John's

Rick Pitino's Red Storm started the game with a 13-6 lead before the Huskies took over seven minutes into the game. From 20-18, UConn added more points and tried to widen the gap but faced stiff competition from the Red Storm and they trailed 47-52 at halftime.

Two minutes into the second half, St John's came close with 52-54, but the Huskies took over and they later led by 73-61. UConn wrapped things up with 95 points as Tristen Newton scored 25 points with six rebounds and nine assists. Cam Spencer added 20 points with four rebounds and nine assists and Alex Karaban had 14 points for UConn.

This will be UConn's 11th appearance in the Big East final and will face either 10th-ranked Marquette or seventh-seeded Providence on Saturday night.

Friday's semifinal appearance was Red Storm's first time since winning the 2000 tournament. Daniss Jenkins scored 27 points and five assists as Jordan Dingle added 19 points with three assists. Joel Soriano took nine rebounds and Chris Ledlum had eight rebounds as both scored six points.

St John's now has a 0-3 record against the Huskies this season after it lost the two previous regular season match-ups. Speaking to the media before the game, coach Rick Pitino seemed hopeful of a win.

"I think we’ll play well. They’re an incredible team. We’ve got great respect for them. We played them tough twice. We’ve gotten better, but so have they. It’s kind of tough to imagine them getting better," Pitino said.

“I think you’ve got to play a perfect game to beat a team like this because when they sub, sometimes they get better.”

Up next, the Red Storm will await the results on Selection Sunday as they hope their late-season winning streak will help grab a spot in the Big Dance. Rick Pitino is also looking to become the first coach to take six schools to the NCAA Tournament.

