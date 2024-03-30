WATCH: Ryan Nembhard performs ankle breaker on Lance Jones during Gonzaga vs. Purdue game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the middle of an intense clash with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 round of the men's NCAA tournament. And in the middle of a heated battle, Bulldogs guard Ryan Nemhard left fans in awe with an exceptional play to juke Purdue's Lance Jones.

At the 4:10 minute mark of the first half, Ryan Nembhard pulled off a clean ankle breaker on Lance Jones while sprinting. This led to the Purdue star falling to the ground, after which Nembhard paused for a second before finishing off the play with a 3-pointer.

Nembhard's incredible display of skill left fans spellbound as Gonzaga and Purdue continued to fight tooth and nail in the first half. The Bulldogs began their March Madness run with a first-round victory over McNeese State. The game took place in Salt Lake City where Gonzaga emerged victorious with an 86-65 final score.

In the second round of this year's NCAA tournament, the Bulldogs managed to pull off an upset victory over the No. 4-seed Kansas Jayhawks to eliminate them from a national championship run. Anton Watson was the top scorer of that game, racking up 21 points along with six rebounds and one assist to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to victory. The final score of the Gonzaga vs. Kansas game read 89-68.

Ryan Nembhard's stats in last game for Gonzaga

During the second-round showdown against the Jayhawks, the 21-year-old guard scored five points along with 12 assists and five rebounds. Despite not being a top scorer, Nembhard proved to be a valuable support player on the court for his team.

Ryan Nembhard began his collegiate journey with the Creighton Bluejays back in 2021. After spending two seasons with them, Nembhard entered the transfer portal. Afterward, he joined the Bulldogs under head coach Mark Few.

So far this season, the 21-year-old guard has averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Nembhard also has a field goal percentage of 44.5%.

Will he be successful in guiding his team to an Elite 8 qualification this year?

The answer will lie in the Bulldogs' performance against the Purdue Boilermakers tonight.

