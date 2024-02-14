Watch: Tyler Kolek's cold-blooded 3-pointer propels Marquette to 8-game winning streak

Tyler Kolek led the Marquette Golden Eagles to their eighth consecutive victory in NCAA basketball, showcasing his clutch play as they defeated the Butler Bulldogs, 78-72. The team continues to prove that they are one of the feared teams come March Madness.

With 1:37 to go, the Golden Eagles were leading by three points, 69-66. Kam Jones was on point giving the ball to Oso Ighodaro on top of the 3-point arc. He found Tyler Kolek running to take a position to take the elbow 3-pointer after coming off a switch to elude his defender.

Tyler Kolek found a good separation from his defender and had more than enough space to get an open look to take a 3-point shot. The defense took too long to get Kolek distracted as the sharpshooter did his work, sinking the 3-pointer and pushing the lead to 72-66 with 1:30 left in the second half.

It was enough of a cushion for the Marquette Golden Eagles to secure the win with the final score settling at 78-72.

Watch the entire play here:

Expand Tweet

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette Golden Eagles to 8th straight win

The Marquette Golden Eagles improved to an 18-5 record and hold the No. 4 spot in the NCAA rankings. Their win over the Butler Bulldogs had Tyler Kolek finishing with a team-best of 27 points.

Kolek shot 10-of-21 from the field and 50% of his four 3-point attempts. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes of playing time.

Giving him some help was Oso Ighodaro who tallied a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kam Jones summed up the double-digit scorers for the Marquette Bulldogs with 11 points along with four rebounds and two triples.

On the other side, Finley Bizjack was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 19 points in just 19 minutes of play. Pierre Brooks II chipped in with 15 points while Jahmyl Telford contributed a dozen markers.

Tyler Kolek in 23 games this 2023-24 season has been leading the Golden Eaglers with 15.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He is projected to be the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Tankathon. Kolek also made history after the game with the Bulldogs, becoming second all-time in assists in Marquette history.

Expand Tweet

The Marquette Golden Eagles have seven more games before the end of the season. Their schedule next is a road game against the Connecticut Huskies on Feb. 13, as they gun to extend their winning streak to nine.