WATCH: UCLA guard Adem Bona draws a technical foul for shoving Bronny James as Trojans grab road win

While it is encouraging that Bronny James was able to return to the court less than five months after suffering cardiac arrest, he has had an up-and-down start to his collegiate career. The USC Trojans guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.1% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, the Trojans have struggled tremendously as they are just 11-16 on the season, and 5-11 in Pac-12 play, appearing in line to miss the NCAA Tournament after entering the season ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. USC was able to get back in the win column on Saturday, however, as they defeated the rival UCLA Bruins 62-56.

With just under nine minutes left in the game and the Trojans ahead by double digits, Bruins forward Adem Bona was given a technical foul after shoving Bronny after picking up a foul. ClutchPoints shared footage of the incident, tweeting:

Despite the win, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in the midst of his toughest stretch of the season. He finished with just two points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 1-1 from the field in 14 minutes of action.

It marks Bronny's second consecutive game finishing with just two points in 14 minutes as he did so in USC's double overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes last weekend. He has not scored in double figures in the Trojans' past nine games and has played a season-low 14 minutes in each of the past two outings.

LeBron James weighs in on Bronny James' NBA future

LeBron James has not hid the fact that he hopes to play with Bronny James before calling it quits on his legendary NBA career. Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star was asked about the future of the USC Trojans guard, stating:

"It's up to him. It's up to the kid. Obviously, we're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 Tournament coming up - heartbreaker last night in overtime, heartbreaker last night in overtime - we're going to weigh our options and we're going to let the kid make the decision. It's definitely not financial."

It remains unclear if Bronny has plans to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. While he is almost certain to be selected, his family's financial success, combined with his massive name, image and likeness earnings, will allow him to make a decision based purely on basketball.