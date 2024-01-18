WATCH: US VP Kamala Harris lifts up South Carolina WBB team with awe-inspiring speech on "strength"

In what was a huge surprise, the South Carolina women's basketball team welcomed Kamala Harris to its shootaround on Monday. The Vice President of the United States stepped into the Colonial Life Arena while the players were in practice ahead of the Kentucky game.

Harris received a warm welcome from the Gamecocks' players, as cheers and clapping filled the air, and several members of the team extended high-fives in her direction. She took the opportunity in Columbia to deliver an inspiring speech on strength to the players.

“When you guys know the sign in your strength is based on who you lift up. And you lift up your teammate, you lift up your classmate. When the people in the stands watch you, be they parents or students or kids, you're lifting them up … With a sense of joy about being part of a community.”

South Carolina head coach excited to meet Kamala Harris

Having the Vice President pay a visit to your program is undoubtedly a rare occurrence and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is grateful for this. In a statement after the visit, Staley thanked Kamala Harris for coming around and talked about the impact of her visit.

“Meeting Vice President Harris for the first time was royalty for me. I got emotional introducing her to the Gamecock women's basketball team because she is the dream filler for those who are climbing to do the unimaginable and to sit where it's unpopular, but right. Thank you, Madam VP, for inspiring us on this MLK Day.”

With a flawless record of 15-0, they stand as the sole remaining undefeated team at the Division I level. Remarkably, only two of their 15 victories this season were secured by a margin of fewer than 15 points, as they remain a strong contender for the national title.

Kentucky coach appreciates Staley for the opportunity to meet Kamala Harris

Following the meeting with the South Carolina players, coach Dawn Staley also ensured the team’s opponent for the day met with the Vice President. Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy was over the moon for the opportunity and thanked Staley for it.

“I want to acknowledge MLK Day,” Elzy said. “Amazing opportunity to be here in Columbia, South Carolina, with coach Staley on the other side, but all the things that Mr. King did for us. A great leader and the impact he had on our country.”

“I also want to thank coach Staley today for extending the opportunity for our team to meet Vice President Harris today. When you talk about women's empowerment. Yeah, that’s what I love about coach Staley.”

The meeting with both teams occurred following Kamala Harris' role as the keynote speaker at the South Carolina NAACP's King Day at the Dome event.