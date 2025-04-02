Watch: Young fan left in tears upon meeting Paige Bueckers days before March Madness Final Four game vs UCLA

Paige Bueckers has been a fan favourite among college basketball fans for the last few years, mainly due to her stellar performances and her aura off the court. With her journey in college basketball coming to an end this season, fans are excited to see the UConn superstar enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

Recently, Bueckers was seen clicking pictures with fans right after arriving in Tampa as the Huskies prepare for their Final Four matchup against the overall No. 1 seed, the UCLA Bruins.

One such interaction caught everyone's eye when a young girl was visibly emotional after meeting Bueckers:

The young fan was sporting a UConn jumper with "Bueckers" and her jersey No. 5 imprinted on the back. She was naturally overwhelmed as she got an opportunity to meet her idol and also click a picture with her.

Paige Bueckers named as one of 5 finalists for 2025 John R. Wooden Award

UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers is one of the five finalists to win the 2025 John Wooden Award. The award is given to the season's most outstanding women's basketball player.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies - Source: Imagn

Apart from Bueckers, USC's sophomore superstar JuJu Watkins, UCLA's center Lauren Betts, Texas forward Madison Booker and Notre Dame sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo are the other four finalists nominated for the award. These five superstars also make up the 2025 Wooden Award All-America Team, among others.

Interestingly, this is the second year in a row and the third time in Bueckers' collegiate career that she has been named to the Wooden Award All-American Team. She won the award back in 2021 as a freshman. The Wooden Award winner will be honoured on April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

All three of Bueckers, Betts and Booker will be in action for their respective teams at the Final Four of March Madness in Tampa this weekend.

Do you think Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will win the national championship this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

