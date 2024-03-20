"We cooked", "That's wraps": No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks fans shocked after Kevin McCullar injury update ahead of NCAA Tournament

Star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will miss the NCAA Tournament for the 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, the team with the longest run of tournament appearances.

The College Basketball Report reported KU coach Bill Self's update about McCullar on Tuesday due to a bone bruise in his knee:

"Bill Self has confirmed that Kevin McCullar Jr. will miss the NCAA Tournament with a bone bruise."

Upset Jayhawks expressed their sadness about the timing of the injury to their team's top scorer on X. Most believed that their season was practically over. Kansas began the year ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

"We cooked."

"Rip Kansas tickets."

"And Kansas won't make it past the first weekend now."

"That's wraps."

"KU might get roasted round one."

"Welp there's that. It was a good season while it lasted."

Losing McCullar, who averaged 18.3 points per game is a blow to Kansas (22-10), the No. 4 seed in the Midwest, as they face the No. 13-seeded Samford Bulldogs (29-5) on Thursday.

"Samford winning confirmed."

"Samford moves on."

Those with an affinity towards betting were curious to see the money line for Samford. With the team playing as the lower seed, it could work as a sweet excuse to make a quick buck if the line favored the Bulldogs.

"Samford ML gonna hit like crack."

Others were urging fans to invest in Bucky Ball and Samford for the game.

"Invest in Bucky and the Bulldogs."

Some Kansas fans immediately gave up hope for the season. One fan was ready to shift to baseball for their fandom.

"Welp at least when they lose Saturday it'll only be 5 days until the first Royals game. What a disappointing season."

Another fan spelled out exactly how important Kevin McCullar Jr. was for the team and its hopes.

"Not good…any other year I wouldn’t mind this too much as I think he’s a little overrated…but his replacements and pretty most of the team are walk-on level compared to Jayhawks teams from years past."

A big disappointment for fans was that McCullar was not getting a proper sendoff. After returning for his fifth and final collegiate season, the injury ensures that his college career has come to a close.

"I had not seen this. This really surprises me - the end of his college career, and they’re already calling him out? I could understand some strategy of holding the guys out for the big dance…but this is questionable."

The hate for the Purdue Boilermakers reached the discussion around McCullar as well.

"Purdue has the easiest path ever."

"& Purdue's bracket gets even easier"

Double blow might be too much for Kansas to overcome

In addition to losing Kevin McCullar Jr., with Hunter Dickinson also banged up with injury, the Kansas Jayhawks' chances in the NCAA Tournament have plummeted.

Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. of the Kansas Jayhawks

After starting the year as the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll, the team finished the year ranked No. 17. That drop coincides with a 7-8 closing stretch, in which the team lost four of its last five games. KU started 15-2 this season.

In its previous two games, Kansas lost 76-46 to then-No. 1 Houston to close the regular season and 72-52 to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament. McCullar and Dickinson didn't play against Cincinnati.

With some fans giving the Samford Bulldogs the edge in the matchup, do you think the Kansas Jayhawks' chances in the NCAA Tournament are over? Let us know in the comments.