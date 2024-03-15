“We got a lucky draw, an easy game” - Rick Pitino drops a bold verdict ahead of Big East semifinal game vs. UConn

On Thursday afternoon, Rick Pitino's Red Storms battled against Seton Hall in the Big East Quarterfinals. The squad emerged victorious with a score of 91-72, which earned them Friday's matchup with the defending champions, the Uconn Huskies.

Red Storms' earned a crucial victory against Seton Hall as they have now entered the conference semifinals for the first time in 25 years. This win has also earned them a position in the NCAA tournament bubble and has also eased the doubts about the postseason future of St.Johns.

Pitino has now dropped a bold statement about their meeting with the top seed in the post-game interview of the quarterfinals with Seton Hall. He knows the challenges placed before his squad for Friday's game, as Uconn has won 19 of its 20 games.

The top seed sprung into the semifinals by beating Xavier with a comprehensive score of 87-60. Yet Rick Pitino decided to drop a bold verdict about the game, as he said:

“We got a lucky draw, an easy game.”

Expand Tweet

Uconn has beaten St. John’s 69-65 on Dec. 23, 2023 and 77-64 at MSG on Feb. 3 this season.

The revival of St.John under Rick Pitino

Arguably, Rick Pitino is the most decorated coach of the St.John program since Lou Carnesecca, who stepped down in 1992.

He solidified the NCAA resume of St. Johns, as it has never made it to the tournament since 2019. He took them to the bubble, which is only the sixth time the program has done so since 2000.

St. John's legend Walter Berry, who played on the 1985 roster and was an all-American and first pick of the 1986 draft, agreed that Pitino has revived the Red Storms:

"It’s been a long time since St. John’s has been back in the Big East spotlight. But with Pitino at the helm, here they are, playing on the big stage at MSG again, just like he had envisioned when he took the job."

In his first year with the Storms, he broke the 24-year-long streak of not making it to the semifinals of the Big East Conference. Although, Pitino is not a stranger to excelling in the event, as he has won three Big East tournament titles with Lousiville.