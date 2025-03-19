"We need you to be our 6th man": LSU HC Kim Mulkey urges Tigers fans for support ahead of March Madness run 

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is making a fervent plea to the school's passionate fanbase to step up their support as the Lady Tigers gear up for another March Madness run. No. 3 LSU will host the first and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Mulkey, who led the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023, released a statement on Tuesday saying she will buy all student tickets for the games to ensure a raucous homecourt advantage.

"For the fourth straight year, we have earned the ability to host first and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed!" Mulkey said. "Your energy in the PMAC has been unmatched all season long and we need you to be our 6th man during these playoff games.

"I am pleased to be able to purchase the student tickets for these games in the PMAC. All we need is for you to show up, be loud and help propel us to victory," she added.

LSU will play its first NCAA game on Saturday against San Diego State and could host a second-round matchup against the winner of the Florida State versus George Mason matchup.

The Tigers were placed as a No. 3 seed in the Spokane 2 regional bracket, which includes overall top seed UCLA and ACC regular-season champion NC State.

Kim Mulkey says LSU ready despite late NCAA Tournament start

The Lady Tigers (28-5, 12-4 SEC) have their March Madness opener set for Saturday at 9:15 p.m. CT against San Diego State.

However, coach Kim Mulkey is not concerned about the late start time, as she believes LSU fans will bring the energy regardless of the hour.

"They chose us to play the late game because they know in Baton Rouge we don’t sleep on Saturday nights," Mulkey said during a 104.5 ESPN radio interview. "That’s about the time the students start hitting the bars, so we gotta get them out there.

"Some of the senior fans might bail and watch it on TV. I’m trying to take the [positive] approach, but are you kidding me? 9:15 at night?" she added.

Kim Mulkey also urged Tigers’ fans to show up in full force, declaring that they can "sleep on Sunday" and even skip church if necessary, as long as they come out to support the team and maintain LSU's reputation as a loud and passionate fanbase.

