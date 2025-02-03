"We're the head of the snake": Hannah Hidalgo dives into her chemistry with Olivia Miles after Notre Dame beats Louisville

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo's phenomenal season continued as she led the team to an 89-71 win over Louisville, scoring a game-high 34 points. Her chemistry with teammate Olivia Miles was on full display once again as the duo combined for 51 points and 10 rebounds.

During the postgame presser, Hidalgo spoke about her connection with Miles and how they function as a one-two punch for the Fighting Irish.

"Me and (Olivia), we're the head of the snake, so it's like the team kind of goes as we go," Hidalgo said (3:59). "So we know that we have to put the team on our back and kind of carry the team.

"Whether that's scoring or passing and creating for everyone else, we're here to do that because we're just here to win ... it's just dangerous having both of us on the floor."

Hannah Hidalgo further praised Olivia Miles, describing her as a "great passer and scorer."

"Just having great teammates, it helps take some of the attention off of me, she added (2:42). Especially with a point guard like (Olivia) — when she's able to drive, it really makes the defense collapse, and she's able to kick out."

Hannah Hidalgo's season-high scoring outburst was fueled by 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. She and Miles combined for 20 points in the third quarter to restore Notre Dame's lead after a close first half.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles lead Notre Dame to 14th consecutive win

After the win over Louisville on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, Notre Dame has won 14 straight games and sits atop the ACC standings with a 19-2 overall and 10-0 conference record.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have been instrumental in this run, forming one of the most dominant duos in college basketball. Hidalgo, a sophomore guard, is averaging 26.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while Miles, a redshirt junior, is posting 16.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 6.6 apg.

"I think it's just two top guards reading each other," Hidalgo said (via Slam Online). "When you're playing with another great guard, it's something that you would do also."

"You're ready for it. You're expecting it, compared to, like, a big who might not have played with another top guard."

The No. 3 Fighting Irish are the favorites to win the ACC regular season, with the duo leading the way. No. 17 NC State and No. 10 Duke remain the top challengers. Notre Dame hosts Duke on Feb. 17 and plays at NC State on Feb. 23.

