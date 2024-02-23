“We're trying to attack”: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer opens up about his team’s mentality ahead of the Spring Game 2024

Kalen DeBoer is getting started in his new endeavor in Tuscaloosa and the entire landscape is waiting to see what he can achieve at Alabama. The upcoming spring game is an avenue for fans and media to have a glimpse of what to expect in the 2024 college football season.

In a recent interview with ESPN, DeBoer expressed his desire for his team at Alabama to adopt an "attack" mode in all aspects of the gridiron, drawing parallels to the offensive prowess displayed by Washington over the past two seasons.

During this period, the Huskies, along with Georgia, Oregon, and USC, were among the four FBS teams to average 36 or more points per game.

"It's the same way on defense, and it doesn't mean that the ball's always flying down the field 40 or 50 yards on offense, either," Kalen DeBoer said. "It's a mindset that if you feel like there's a play that can be made, we don't need to set it up with two or three more play calls."

“We can go at it right now and we're going to be so dialed in with our game plan and the details that we see on film, the guys we're trying to attack, that when we make a check or we make a call, everyone understands why we're doing it.”

Kalen DeBoer believes it’s a privilege to replace Nick Saban

Kalen DeBoer took over the toughest job in college football after he replaced Nick Saban as the head coach of Alabama. Living up to Saban’s legacy in Tuscaloosa is a huge task that lies ahead for the coach but DeBoer is overlooking the pressure and seeing it as a privilege.

"I look at it as a privilege, and not pressure, to be able to come to a place like this," DeBoer said. "I understand that there are expectations that are extremely high. But think about what the alternative is -- to be at a place that doesn't have expectations. That's not what I'm looking for, not what I've gone through to get to this point."

DeBoer is a proven coach in the college football landscape considering his achievement in the last two seasons at Washington. However, the Crimson Tide job is on another level entirely and he is replacing a man who won six national championships in Tuscaloosa.

Without a doubt, Kalen DeBoer has all that it takes to be successful at Alabama and all eyes will be on him next season as the Crimson Tide begins life without Nick Saban.