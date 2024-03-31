“We up” - Former Alabama star Terrion Arnold rejoices as Nate Oats’ crew bags ticket to Final four after electrifying 89-82 win against Clemson

Former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his school's basketball team, after Nate Oats led the program to its first Final Four appearance. The Tide beat No. 6 seed Clemson (24-12) 89-82 in the Elite Eight on Saturday to book their spot in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Arnold reposted Alabama's story about reaching the Final Four and wrote:

"We Up."

Image Credits - Terrion Arnold Instagram

The No. 4 seeded Alabama (25-11) will now make a historic Final Four appearance. After the win over Clemson, coach Oats heaped praise on his players while speaking to reporters:

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys. ... They’ve just been all about winning. Different guys have stepped up throughout the deal. I mean, Jarin, shoot, season high in the biggest game of his life, hit big shot after big shot, made tough play after tough play.

"He grew up tonight. Shoot, 19 points on 11 shots is pretty efficient basketball. Super proud of Jarin. And then Grant stepped up for us against Carolina, had the best game of his career. "

Alabama will now take on No. 1 seed UConn in the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, and the game will be broadcast live on TBS.

A look at Terrion Arnold's stats in the 2023 college football season

Terrion Arnold finished the 2023 season with 60 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He helped the Alabama Crimson Tide finish first in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tide reached the College Football Playoff, but were eliminated from the postseason by the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals.

Here's a look at Arnold's results from the NFL combine:

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 189 lbs.

40-Time: 4.51.

10-Yard Split: 1.54.

Vertical: 37"

Broad Jump: 10'9"

3-Cone: DNP.

Shuttle: DNP

Arnold is projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, with many analysts predicting that he could get picked in the top 20.