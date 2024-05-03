Were Dan Hurley's Spring transfer portal moves successful? Exploring UConn HC's latest comments

The 2024 transfer portal closed on Wednesday and the consensus is that UConn coach Dan Hurley came out victorious.

After their championship win, the Huskies lost their core group as Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton exhausted their college eligibility. Meanwhile, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, and Stephon Castle have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft with just Karaban maintaining his college eligibility.

To mitigate the loss, coach Hurley and the Huskies signed two juniors from the portal in Tarris Reed Jr. and Aidan Mahaney. Reed spent two years with the Michigan Wolverines and in his sophomore season, having averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocked shots per game.

Former Saint Mary's guard Mahaney was the scoring leader in his sophomore season with the Gaels as he averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He shot 38.6% from the floor, including 35.5% from the three-point range. Explaining his decision to join the Huskies, Mahaney said the following to ESPN:

“I chose UConn to be pushed, to be a part of something bigger than myself, to compete for a national championship and to become a pro.”

Besides the two transfer signees, UConn will welcome three top-60 freshmen next season. Ahmad Nowell, Isaiah Abraham, and Liam McNeeley will join the Huskies at Storrs.

UConn coach Dan Hurley makes big claims after UConn's transfer portal success

The UConn Huskies created history by becoming the eighth program in NCAA history to win the championship back-to-back. Now, Dan Hurley and his team are looking at joining the elite three-peat club with the UCLA Bruins and Kentucky Wildcats.

Hurley seems confident as he was quoted by David Borges of CT Insider:

“We think, top to bottom, this could be our most talented roster,”

Dan Hurley's confidence stems from his previous victories, which he achieved with new players and a changing roster in both seasons. This year, Hurley has accumulated the best talent right from the freshman class to the seniors and could be looking at another title.

The perfect mix of new and experienced talents will play a huge role if UConn are to make a deep post-season run.

In addition to recruiting the best talent, Dan Hurley has also created a culture at Storrs that encourages hard work and pushing oneself to the limit. Former UConn players Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan credited Hurley for all their success which is a great testimony to his pedigree.

