What are Brody Curry's NCAA betting violations? Looking at ex-Sewanee WBB coach's $93000 bet that almost stirred controversy in basketball world

The NCAA announced the punishment that the Sewanee Tigers and Brody Curry will face on Tuesday. While he was not directly named, Curry was found to have violated betting and ethical conduct rules, as well as head coach responsibility rules.

Curry placed more than $93,000 in bets on college and professional sports over a 26-month period that began in 2021 and concluded in 2023, according to a decision released by a Division III Committee on Infractions hearing panel.

$28,000 of that amount came from a total of 407 college sports bets, including 20 bets on women's college basketball games that did not include his team.

The committee stated in their decision:

"The COI acknowledges that the violations in this case—sports wagering activities—were individual in nature. Moreover, these types of behaviors have become normalized in society and, at least in this case, do not appear to have had any influence on the integrity of intercollegiate competitions or resulted in any competitive advantage.

"Regardless of the evolving views and prevalence of sports wagering, such activities remain against NCAA rules. Given the prevalence of sports wagering activities on college campuses, it is arguably even more important that those closest to student-athletes refrain from such behaviors to protect student-athletes and the integrity of the game."

Brody Curry's violations were brought forward in March 2023 as Sewanee was informed of his betting by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council. He was placed on administrative leave the following month before resigning in the summer to accept a job coaching high school basketball.

Curry spent one year as head coach of the Tigers women's team preceded by a three-year stint as an assistant coach of the men's team. He also played his college basketball at Sewanee.

What punishment was handed to Brody Curry and the Sewanee Tigers?

The Sewanee Tigers were placed on probation for one year as a result of Brody Curry's violations. They were also given a $1,500 self-imposed fine and will require in-person attendance by a member of the athletics department staff at the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Regional Rules Seminars.

Brody Curry was given a two-year show-cause order. Any program that hires him during that period will be required to provide him with monthly rules education. Furthermore, if he is hired during those two years, he will be suspended for the first five games of the regular season.