What channel is the Women's March Madness today? Exploring streaming options to watch second round

The second round of the women's March Madness tournament continues on Monday with eight more games.

The second round kicked off on Sunday, with the final games taking place throughout the day on Monday.

What channel is the women's March Madness on Today?

The second round of the women's March Madness can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2.

The games can also be live-streamed on the ESPN App and Fubo.

Some notable games on Monday in the second round see Caitlin Clark and No. 1-ranked Iowa battle No. 8 West Virginia. The other No. 1 seed in action on Monday is USC taking on Kansas.

March Madness schedule Today

Game Time Channel No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Ole Miss 2 p.m. ET ESPN No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 Tennessee 4 p.m. ET ESPN No. 3 UConn vs. No. 6 Syracuse 6 p.m. ET ESPN No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia 8 p.m. ET ESPN No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Creighton 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 No. 1 USC vs. No. 8 Kansas 10 p.m. ET ESPN No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Utah 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Caitlin Clark and Iowa's return to the game is one of the most eagerly awaited events.

Even before West Virginia advanced to the second round, a video of coach Mark Kellogg went viral in which he told his team that they have to send Clark packing.

“I’m not a trash-talking... I wasn’t out to get Caitlin Clark. It’s not Mark Kellogg versus Caitlin Clark,” the coach said, via NY Post.

“Somebody else in the room is the one that used the ‘packing’ line to me, and it turned into, ‘Well, guys, if we want to do something special, we have to win one and then we’d have to send Caitlin Clark home."

"You know how social media works. The clip just keeps getting shorter and shorter, and then finally by the end of it it was Mark Kellogg is calling out Caitlin Clark," he added.

Iowa is a sizeable 16-point favorite to defeat West Virginia on Monday evening.

The other game to watch is No. 1-ranked USC vs. No. 8 Kansas, with the Trojans being one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans are 10.5-point favorites over Kansas.

Second round results

On Sunday, the first eight games of the second round took place, and No. 7 Duke upset No. 2 Ohio State. The full results from Sunday is as follows:

(7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63

(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41

(5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50

(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56

(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51

(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54

(5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72

(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)

