"Who is that clown?", "Love it!": College hoops fans divided as Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis appears to taunt $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese 

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was spotted mocking Tigers superstar Angel Reese during the fourth quarter of LSU's clash against Iowa in the Elite Eight at Times Union Center on Monday. The actor appeared to imitate Reese's infamous "You Can't See Me" hand gesture she made at Caitlin Clark during LSU's national championship win over Iowa last season.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists on Monday, but LSU fell to a 94-87 loss as Iowa got its revenge. Nonetheless, college hoops fans were quick to troll Sudeikis for trying to taunt the Tigers superstar.

"Who is that clown? Never heard of him," wrote one fan on X.

"Love it!" added another.

"Lmao yea what are we doing man." a third commented.

"But she’s the bad one…" wrote a fourth.

After Iowa booked its spot in the Final Four, Sudeikis was seen celebrating with Hawkeyes icon Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese still undecided over returning to LSU for 2024-25 season

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese

Angel Reese spoke to reporters about her future after LSU's defeat against Iowa on Monday. In an emotional post-game press conference, the Tigers senior said she has yet to decide whether to return to the team next season or declare for the WNBA draft.

"I'll make a decision when I'm ready."

Reese has one more year of college eligibility, even though she is a senior. She spent two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to LSU in 2022. She helped the Tigers clinch the program's first national championship in 2023 and was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft will be held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Here's a look at the draft order for the first round:

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via L.A.) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via L.A.)