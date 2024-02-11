Will Caitlin Clark break scoring record today vs Nebraska? Exploring Iowa guard's chances to beat Pete Maravich's record

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the NCAA women's basketball on Sunday and all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark. The point guard is on the cusp of breaking the D-1 women's season scoring record. She could very well do it against Nebraska on Super Bowl Sunday in Lincoln.

The record currently belongs to Kelsey Plum, who set it with the Washington Huskies back in 2017. The Iowa star also has her eyes set on Pete Maravich’s all-time D-1 scoring record, set decades ago. Will she be able to do it anytime soon?

Will Caitlin Clark break the scoring record today?

The Iowa star could very well break the women's D-1 scoring record today against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She averages 38.0 points per game against her Sunday opponents and will need to better it by just one point to break Kelsey Plum’s record. If not on Sunday, the Iowa point guard will potentially break it against the Michigan Wolverines at home on Friday.

Clark has 11 career 40-point games so far and another one would make her the player with highest points in women's D-1 basketball. But even if she does not do it against the Cornhuskers, Iowa fans would love to see her do it against the Wolverines in front of a packed home crowd.

How far is Caitlin Clark from the scoring record?

The star point guard is just 39 points away from the women's D-1 scoring record. She has amassed 3,489 points for the Hawkeyes this season in just 24 games so far. Kelsey Plum had raked in 3,527 points in her tenure with the Huskies that ended in 2017.

The star point guard also has her eyes on Pete Maravich’s all-time record which has stood since 1970. Maravich amassed 3,667 points in his D-1 career with the LSU Tigers.

What is the most points Caitlin Clark has scored in a game?

Clark’s career high in a single game is 46 points. She achieved the feat back in 2022, her sophomore year, against the Michigan Wolverines. If she can have that kind of game against Nebraska, the record will be hers.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game last year, losing out to Angel Reese's LSU Tigers.

