Women's hoops analyst slams USC, Texas and South Carolina for cryptic statements about being "disrespected" and "doubted"

While South Carolina, USC, and Texas all earned a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, women's basketball analyst Robin Lundberg believes that the programs' complaints about their seeding are unwarranted.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb publicly expressed her disbelief that her team was the fourth overall 1-seed in the tournament while speaking with reporters after Selection Sunday.

"I never thought I'd be a one seed and feel disrespected," Gottlieb said, per an X post from Ryan Kartje. "But I thought there would be very little chance we would be the No. 4 overall No. 1."

However, Lundberg was critical of Gottlieb's comments.

"When you hear Lindsey Gottlieb say that they felt disrespected with their one seed, why would that be?" Lundberg said Tuesday on his YouTube channel. "Well, the number one two-seed happens to be UConn, and in contrast, Geno Auriemma sounded really relaxed."

Lundberg also pointed out similar statements made about Texas, the third overall No. 1 seed, and South Carolina, the second overall No. 1 seed.

"You might see Texas probably claiming disrespect — everybody always claims disrespect at this time of year," Lundberg added (at 7:25). "And then I see South Carolina in all these commercials about doubt. Who is doubting South Carolina? I don't get that at all."

Spokane Regional 4 teams analysis featuring USC, UConn and Iowa

The Regional 4 in Spokane consists of some of the top teams in the country, including #1 seed USC, #2 seed UConn, #3 seed Oklahoma and #4 seed Kentucky.

While it seems like both the Trojans and Huskies have a favorable path to the Elite Eight on paper, the remaining teams in this region are no pushovers.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb's concern about being the fourth overall No. 1 seed is somewhat understandable, given the strength of the teams in this quadrant. Although they beat UConn earlier this season, USC will probably have to go through Paige Bueckers and the Huskies to make it to the Final Four.

Iowa is another formidable opponent in this region. The Hawkeyes are the only team to hand the Trojans a conference loss this season. Led by Lucy Olsen, who is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 assists per game, Iowa should not be overlooked.

But before UConn or Iowa, JuJu Watkins and co. will first have to dispatch a potential Kentucky matchup in the Sweet Sixteen. So, nothing will come easy for the Trojans in their quest for a championship.

