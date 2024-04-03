"Workout on your jumpshot", "Queen": College hoops fans left divided over $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese's WNBA decision

Angel Reese has finally decided on the next step in her career. The forward declared for the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft a couple of hours before the deadline. This marks the end of her college career after four amazing seasons at Maryland and LSU.

Reese's last game for LSU came as a disappointing one as the Tigers fell to Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday. They were unable to reassert their superiority over the Hawkeyes after the 2023 national championship game. Nonetheless, Reese put in a brave performance.

The decision of Angel Reese to enter the draft has met mixed reactions among fans. While some fans agree she's ready to go for the professional stage and offer their support, others believe she should have returned to college basketball for one more season. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Fans react on Instagram

Angel Reese's landing spot in the WNBA draft

Without a doubt, Angel Reese will be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft following her fruitful college career. With a $1.8 million NIL value per On3, her marketability also makes her a coveted prospect.

This season, Reese showcased her impressive skills by averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while achieving 20 double-doubles in 33 regular-season games for the Tigers. Her talent remains undoubtedly in many quarters.

Where Reese goes in the draft is still up for debate considering the amount of amazing talent to be featured in the upcoming draft. Nonetheless, she's expected to be among the top picks come Apr. 15.

Will the scrutiny continue in the professional stage?

Angel Reese expressed her frustration with the intense scrutiny and negative attention from both the media and the general public during her post-game press conference on Monday. She noted this has been the case since leading LSU to the national title in 2023.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said told reporters on Monday. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.”

“I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them. All this has happened since I won the national championship. It sucks, but I still wouldn't change”

Despite the change in the playing stage, Reese is likely to continue to feel the heat in the WNBA. These are some of the things that come along with stardom and breaking boundaries in sports.