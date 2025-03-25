"You showing out": Aliyah Boston and Kamila Cardoso hype up ex-South Carolina teammate Bree Hall after advancing to Sweet 16

Bree Hall and the South Carolina Gamecocks are on track to successfully defend their 2024 NCAA championship win. On Sunday, Hall led the Gamecocks to defeat the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 to book their spot in the Sweet 16.

Ad

On Monday, Bree Hall posted pictures from the game on Instagram, with the caption:

"Survive & advance 🪩🕺🏾! that’s it. that’s all."

Ad

Trending

Hall's former South Carolina teammate, Aliyah Boston, who now plays for the Indiana Fever, commented on the post:

"You showing out 😍😍."

The South Carolina's other former teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, also commented on the post.

"GYATTTT," the Chicago Sky forward wrote.

Boston and Cardoso's comment on Hall's post (Credit: Instagram/@breezyhall)

Cardoso indirectly played a role in motivating Bree Hall and South Carolina to defeat Indiana. During a pregame presser, Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish had said that the absence of "a 6-7 kid in there with Kamilla" and Ashlyn Watkins being out with an injury should help her team beat the Gamecocks.

Ad

The comment was enough to push Hall to give it her all.

"I went to bed and read that article again and was like, 'Oh, this is how you feel about us," she said.

"For people like me and Raven, we need that extra motivation. We go into the game, and we always are already thinking about defense, but now you've given us a reason to be motivated."

Ad

Dawn Staley praises Bree Hall's defensive skills

In South Carolina's win over Indiana, Bree Hall led the Gamecocks with 11 points and three rebounds. She played a crucial role in defense, especially during the second half, where the Gamecocks contained the Hoosiers from scoring.

During the postgame presser, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised the senior guard:

"Breeze is an elite defender, like, it's elite. I mean, the things that she does, the people that she has to guard, it does it. And I told her this. I don't know if I told you all this.

Ad

"Like, in my 25 years of coaching, she's on my all-time defensive team, like, all time, all the players that I've coached because she's very consistent with it and she relishes the challenge. Like, there are people that don't want to, they don't want to guard people's best offensive player."

Following the win, the Gamecocks next take on the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins later this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here