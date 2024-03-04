"You’ve made your school proud": $3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets a special shoutout from POTUS Joe Biden after smashing NCAA scoring record

United States President Joe Biden congratulated Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark for breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record across genders on Sunday.

Biden tweeted to a post made by the Iowa Women's Basketball team. The chief executive hailed Clark's achievement and noted that she made her school proud:

"Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCA all-time leading scorer. With 3685 points and counting, you've made your school proud."

Biden was among the famous people who congratulated the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar for surpassing Maravich's scoring mark. LA Lakers forward and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James also reacted to Clark's feat:

"CONGRATS Caitlin Clark on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!"

Nike released a new advertisement hailing the senior guard's remarkable achievement:

WNBA team Indiana Fever, the squad that will pick the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, as well as the league, also hailed Clark's record-breaking performance.

Other personalities like sports icon Billie Jean King, US rapper Travis Scott and ESPN analyst Dick Vitale chimed in to praise the Iowa star.

How Caitlin Clark surpassed Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I all-time scoring mark

Caitlin Clark created history on Sunday.

Clark, who needed 18 points to move past Pete Maravich's scoring record, did so just before halftime. She hit two technical free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining to pass the Louisiana State University star, giving Iowa a 48-39 lead after 20 minutes.

She continued her assault in the second half, scoring 17 more points to lead the No. 6 Hawkeyes to a 93-83 win. Clark ended with 35 points, which pushed her career total to 3,685. She also had nine assists and six rebounds.

The victory helped Iowa avenge their overtime loss to Ohio State early in the season as they snapped the Buckeyes' 15-game winning streak.

Clark, whose NIL value is pegged by On3.com at $3.1 million, reacted to the achievement by hailing the greats who paved the way for the new era of players like her.

"I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good," Clark said.

Clark will now switch her focus on the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, where the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes are the top two seeds. They could face each other again in the later part of the tournament.

