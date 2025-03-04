"Young GOAT" "Accolades starting to roll in": College hoops fans gush over JuJu Watkins as USC star wins B1G Player of the Year award

With conference tournaments approaching, conference awards have started to be announced. Star guard JuJu Watkins of No. 2 ranked USC was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. USC women's basketball shared the news with X on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans took to the comments to hype up Watkins. Many referred to the sophomore as the GOAT, a popular acronym meaning greatest of all time.

"Young GOAT in the making."

An X user calls JuJu Watkins a young GOAT

"🐐‼️"

Ad

A reply uses emojis to suggest Watkins is the GOAT

"🐐"

Ad

Another X user uses the goat emoji to reference Watkins

The claims that she is the goat aren't the only positive feedback Watkins received.

Ad

"Accolades starting to roll in for JuJu. Great season, great player. Fight on!"

A fan recognizes Watkins' numerous accolades

"She's iconic."

Ad

A reply calls Watkins iconic

"YEAH JU👑✌️"

Ad

An X user hypes up Watkins

Others highlighted that Watkins' Big Ten Player of the Year award was well deserved.

Ad

"So well deserved for the Player of the Year 2025💛❤️✌️"

A fan says Watkins deserves the POTY award

"Well deserved JuJu."

Ad

Another X user agrees that the accolade is well deserved

"Well deserved🔥"

Ad

A reply calls Watkins' award well deserved

JuJu Watkins' Award-Winning Season at USC

Big Ten Player of the Year is neither Juju Watkins' first nor her most significant award this year. On Monday, USC women's basketball shared on Instagram that she was unanimously named The Athletic's National Player of the Year.

Ad

Ad

Watkins is no stranger to The Athletic. Last season, she was named their National Freshman of the Year, an honor she also received from the USBWA.

After a dominant freshman season, the guard has continued to grow this year. Her 24.4 points per game are second in NCAA, and her shooting has improved both from the field and beyond the arc. Watkins' 42.9% average from the field is up from 40.1% last season. From the 3-point line, she is shooting 33.9%, compared to 31.9% as a freshman.

Ad

Ad

With the regular season concluded, USC has secured the Big Ten regular season championship. The Trojans are ranked No. 2 in the Week 18 AP Poll, the program's highest ranking since the 1985-86 season.

USC is expected to be a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, with Watkins playing a crucial role in the team's pursuit of a deep March Madness run. Her Big Ten Player of the Year accolade underscores her readiness for the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here