“Yup, that’s me”: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese appears to agree that she’s an entirely different person on and off the court

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese is one of the most competitive players in the college basketball circuit. However, the NCAA champion also believes that she's an entirely different person off the court.

After LSU beat UCLA to reach this year's Elite Eight, Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million, as per On3, quote-tweeted a fan's message that indicated her different persona on and off the court and wrote:

"yup that’s me. muah, no bars."

After the Tigers reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, Reese referred to her team as "good villains" in, response to an article in the Los Angeles Times that labeled LSU "basketball villains" and UCLA "America's sweethearts."

"We're the good villains. Everybody wants to beat LSU. Everybody wants to be LSU. You've got to realize like we're not any regular basketball team. We're just changing the game. Reese said.

"We're doing the unknown. Me being able to be on the court but also off the court, I like to model and do other things. I can do both. Flau'jae (Johnson( can do both. Aneesah (Morrow) can do both.

"We can all do both. That's what people don't believe in. They don't think that we're focused, and we prove every single night when we get between those lines, we're focused."

A look at Angel Reese's stats from Sweet 16 clash against UCLA Bruins

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese put on a smooth display against the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 on Saturday. The LSU Tigers star recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist to help her team to a 78-69 win at Times Union Center.

Reese's Tigers teammate Flau'jae Johnson scored a game-high 24 points, while Aneesah Morrow contributed 17 points.

Notably, Reese was left with a bloody nose in the first quarter after being smacked in the face by UCLA's Lauren Betts while chasing an offensive board. She received treatment and returned with a plug in her nose.

With just three minutes remaining, Reese picked up her sixth foul and fouled out, but LSU got over the line without the star junior. The Tigers will hope to continue their momentum in the postseason and aim to defend their NCAA crown this year.