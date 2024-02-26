PHOTO: $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets immortalized in Iowa basketball history as team adds name to home court

NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark was honored by the University of Iowa for her record-setting performance against Michigan by engraving her name and number on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Iowa unveiled the new logo on the arena floor just before the Hawkeyes game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The women's basketball program posted the court decal on social media with the caption:

"Made her mark @CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes"

The logo, which contained Clark's last name and her jersey number, was inscribed to the hardwood about 35 feet from the basket.

Iowa placed the heart-warming tribute to the spot where she hit the three-pointer that set the new NCAA all-time women's basketball scoring mark.

Caitlin Clark signs autographs as she leaves the court following the match-up against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Caitlin Clark thanks Iowa for its latest tribute

Clark, whose NIL value is pegged by On3.com at $818,000, thanked the university for the latest gesture.

"It's super special; that's something I'll always remember and a shot I'll always remember. I'm thankful for this university and the athletic department that wanted to do that; they didn't have to do that," the 6-foot guard said after the game.

Clark showed her gratitude to the school's recent gift on the hardwood, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 101-85 victory over Illinois. She finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to record her fifth triple-double of the season and 16th overall.

Fans react to Iowa's "logo" gift to Caitlin Clark

NCAA women's basketball fans trooped to social media to react to Iowa's way of honoring the league's scoring queen.

Bleacher Report posted the photo on its X account and called Iowa's gift of appreciation to Clark "LEGENDARY"

One fan urged the university to retire Clark's number by the end of the season.

On the other hand, another user described the gesture as "generational."

A fan said that it was Iowa's way of appreciating Clark's contributions to the school and the NCAA women's basketball.

Another user urged the school to rename the arena in honor of the Hawkeyes superstar.

One appreciated Clark's record-breaking efforts and urged her to "keep it up."

Clark, who needs 33 points to pass Kansas' Lynette Woodard for the women's major-college record, will see action next Sunday as she leads Iowa in its regular-season finale against No. 2 Ohio State.

The match will be played at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena and coincide with the Hawkeyes' senior day.

The game will start around noon and FOX will air the game live. College GameDay will broadcast a pregame presentation from 10:00 a.m. ET-11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Their last meeting saw the Buckeyes defeating the Hawkeyes, 100-92, in Columbus last January.

