SMU vs Wichita State Prediction, Odds, and Picks - Jan. 28 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jan 29, 2024 00:54 IST
The SMU Mustangs face the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Mustangs have had a strong season, going 13-6. The Shockers, meanwhile, have had a disappointing year, with an 8-11 record.

The SMU Mustangs are coming off a 68-66 against the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday at the UNT Coliseum in Denton Texas.

The Wichita State Shockers, meanwhile, also lost their last encounter, a 54-52 verdict against the East Carolina Pirates, at the Charles Koch Arena.

SMU vs Wichita State Odds

  • Wichita State vs. SMU spread: Wichita State +5.5
  • Wichita State vs. SMU over/under: 146 points
  • Wichita State vs. SMU money line: Wichita State: +183, SMU: -224

These are the odds according to SportsLine.

SMU vs Wichita State Head-to-Head

The Shockers have the upper hand in this clash, with 11 wins and six losses. Their last encounter, in Feb. 2023, saw Wichita State win 91-89. The Shockers are on a seven-game winning streak, with SMU last winning the clash in Jan. 2018.

Where to watch SMU vs Wichita State?

You can watch the game on ESPN2, and stream it through their app. You can also stream ESPN2 through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

SMU vs Wichita State picks and prediction

  • The Mustangs are 4-2 against the spread in conference games.
  • The Shockers are 2-4 against the spread in conference games.
  • Three Shockers ACC games, out of six, have hit the over.
  • Four Mustangs ACC games, out of six, have hit the over.
  • The Mustangs have won four out of their last five games.
  • The Shockers have lost their last five games,

The Mustangs are in fine form, while the Shockers have imploded in their last five. This is the chance for the Mustangs to put an end to a losing streak in the matchup since 2018.

Prediction: SMU 75-54 Wichita State

