"So undrafted..?": Adrian Wojnarowski's recent bomb on Bronny James' draft status leaves NCAAB fans puzzled

NCAA Basketball fans were left puzzled by the latest tweet by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Bronny James' interest in being picked in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Wojnarowski quoted American sports agent and Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul that Bronny James' intention to sign in for the 2024 Draft was more of team interest rather than draft position.

One follower asked if it is also in James' interest to go undrafted in the upcoming draft.

Another user seemed to have predicted that the son of LA Lakers forward LeBron James would play with his father.

One fan was quick to point out that based on Bronny's performances with the USC Trojans, he is not an NBA-caliber player.

Another urged Bronny James, whose NIL valuation is pegged by On3.com at $5 million, to stay for another year with the Trojans to polish his skills and be more NBA ready.

Another is asking Lakers vice-president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka to not waste the draft pick for a still "untested" player.

One fan believes that it does not matter if Bronny James is drafted late in the annual event as long as he proves himself on the court.

Another user pointed to a possible scenario that an NBA team other than the Lakers would pick Bronny and use him as a pawn to allow them to acquire LeBron James Sr.

Wojnarowski's tweet has garnered 1,400 likes, 227 replies and 303 reposts on X.

Adrian Wojnarowski's recent bomb on Bronny James' draft status leaves NCAAB fans puzzled

Bronny James is underperforming for USC

Bronny James' first year in USC has not been brilliant when we consider that he is looking to play for the 2024-25 NBA season.

In 20 games this season, he averages 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The son of four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James is shooting a measly 37.4% on field goals and 62.1% on free throws.

In his last four games, Bronny has averaged 1.5 points, 1.75 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.8 minutes of playing time.

Bronny has two more chances to prove that he is NBA caliber. He and the Trojans will play against Arizona State on March 8 and No. 6 Arizona on the following day.

