Texas vs Houston Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 17 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The third-ranked Houston Cougars are 21-3 and 8-3 in the conference. They will be hosting the unranked Texas Longhorns (16-8, 5-6 conf) in a matchup that has far more to it than meets the eye. That's because despite being unranked, the Longhorns are still having a relatively good year and their chances at making March Madness are still there.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are well on their way to their postseason, thanks to their stellar play. Granted, the only three losses they've had this year are all in-conference. Since this is a conference game, they'll still need to exorcise that tiny demon to maintain their focus into next month. That starts here at home, where they aim not to be caught napping against the Longhorns.

Texas vs. Houston: Prediction

Houston's AP ranking kind of completely hides the fact that they're one of the worst-scoring and worst-passing teams in the nation. With that relatively sub-par offense, the Cougars have had to rely more on their defense all year to get things done. So expect them to focus on this part of their game here.

As the nation's top defensive team, Houston remains the favorite to win this game just because they could shut down anyone at will. Texas' sixth-best offense in the Big 12 is unlikely to be able to crack an extremely tough nut, with the Cougars stalling their offense all game long.

Guard Jamal Shead (2.1 steals per game) and forward Ja'Vier Francis (1.4 blocks per game) will once again lead the defense, forcing Texas to mix things up to their ultimate discomfort. While the Longhorns will still have senior Max Abmas to lead their attack (17.7 points per game), he will not be enough.

Texas vs. Houston: Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE TEXAS +11.5 (-110) 131 (110o / -110u) OFF HOUSTON -11.5 (-110) 131 (110o / -110u) OFF

Texas vs. Houston: Head-to-Head

Since the 1949-1950 season, these teams have played 64 times. The Cougars currently hold a slim 33-31 lead in the series, while also having won the last two contests. Their last meeting was a 76-72 OT victory via a couple of pressure-packed free throws, following a layup to initially tie the game at 72.

With Houston well on its way to a postseason berth in March Madness, this game against the Big 12 ninth-placers should be a formality if things go right.

Where to watch?

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Date and time: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Texas vs. Houston Injuries

Texas

No injuries

Houston

G Terrance Arceneaux, achilles (Out for season)