"The kid gonna be special" "Sounds lot like his father"- Fans react to Bronny James' remarks about his abilities on defensive side of the ball

Basketball fans voiced their opinions about USC guard Bronny James on social media after he spoke about his defensive abilities and what he could bring to the NBA.

James elaborated on what he said during Tuesday's media availability session, wherein he compared his defensive style to that of Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.

"I always try to come out and play with the most effort... I play hard and I will always play hard and I feel like that shows up on the defensive end," the 19-year-old said in a post-game interview on Wednesday following his team's scrimmage win.

Fans were quick to react to LeBron James' son talking himself up:

Some fans encouraged Bronny to maintain that mentality:

"Bronny's got the right mindset. Defense is all about effort and hustle. If he keeps that up, he'll definitely make an impact," one user wrote.

"He said what I needed to hear ... He'll be fine. He puts me in the mind of a Lonzo Ball, crafty and can guard his man at the very least," another fan added.

One fan opined that business remained the league's top priority.

"This is quite possibly the best possible draft class for Bronny to be in to showcase his talent. NBA is a business and hype beats skills. At the end of the day, ticket sales trump anything else," a fan noted.

Bronny James speaks about his heart condition

Bronny James dribbles the ball on the second day of the NBA Draft Combine scrimmage on Wednesday.

Bronny James has moved on from the cardiac arrest he suffered in July last year and was given medical clearance to resume his training. However, the incident is still on the young baller's mind.

"I was set back but that’s not an excuse. I’ve put in so many years of work and I don’t want anyone to think that because I had this issue that I’m lower than everyone else," he said in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

The NBA Draft hopeful also insisted that his mindset is to make a name for himself and not be identified as the son of a four-time NBA champion.

