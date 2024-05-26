“The Kim Mulkey Effect” — College hoops fans draw comparisons between LSU HC and Caitlin Clark over dazzling pink outfit

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has made waves with her WNBA pregame outfits. The Fever ended their five-game winless streak as Clark took on the two-time defending champion Aces in Las Vegas on Saturday. Before the game, an image of Clark and teammate Lexie Hull entering the arena was shared on social media by the "Women’s Hoops Network", sparking comparisons with LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.

Fans were particularly drawn to her dazzling pink outfit, featuring a shiny pink blazer with a black undershirt and pink pants. Some even drew parallels to Mulkey's renowned eye-catching style, with one fan commenting:

"The Kim Mulkey Effect."

Another Clark fan commented on her outfit, saying:

"Why is she giving Kim energy"

Others praised the former Iowa Hawkeye's colour choice, with one writing:

"Pink is her color"

And another tweeted:

"Hillary Clinton special edition."

Another fan expressed admiration for Clark's suit:

“I love her suit. Her lock screen of her and Connor I love it.”

Caitlin Clark’s stunning pregame outfit on her WNBA debut

Clark's on-court performances always generate a buzz, but she grabbed attention for her stylish pregame outfit at her first WNBA game earlier this month. In her WNBA regular-season debut against the Connecticut Sun, all eyes were on the Indiana Fever’s No. 1 draft pick as she sported an all-black ensemble. It included a black tube top, vintage black denim from Tibi's Spring 2024 collection, and a "Return to Tiffany" blue-teal mini-handbag that perfectly complemented her Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

She made her much-anticipated WNBA debut in front of a sold-out crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, the Fever faced a tough challenge on Saturday when they played against the back-to-back defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces. They lost 99-80 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It was a special moment for Clark, as she reunited on the court with her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin. The Aces drafted Martin with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

