"This kid missed 4 months with a heart issue": Jonathan Givony 'loves' Bronny James' game despite dropping him from 2024 mock Draft

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that he still loves the game of USC guard Bronny James despite dropping him in his 2024 mock draft.

In an interview with NBA Today host Malika Andrews, Givony explained why he removed James from his 2024 mock draft and listed him as 39th overall in his mock draft for the following year.

The expert reminded NBA fans that the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James missed four months with a heart ailment.

"I love Bronny James' game still. We have to remember that this kid missed four months with a heart issue starting in July. It really seemed to have derailed his season," Givony said.

The analyst pointed out that the USC freshman is one of the best defenders in his class and has other skills that pose problems for opposing teams when he's healthy.

Givony described him as "phenomenal" at getting over screens, mirroring one-on-ones, busting up handoffs and generating turnovers.

The draft expert feels that Bronny needs one more year at USC to develop his skills to become a lottery pick in 2025.

"I think if Bronny James comes back for his sophomore season, we're gonna see a completely different guy... we're gonna see someone that could really be a lottery pick still," he said.

Jonathan Givony not impressed with Bronny James' 2023-24 NCAA season

Givony also shared his assessment of Bronny James' USC stint this season and explained why he removed him from this year's mock draft.

The ESPN analyst pointed to James' lackluster statistics with the Trojans and other on-court intangibles that pushed him to make that decision.

He even described the 6-foot-4 guard out of Sierra Canyon School as not a one-and-done caliber type of player.

"He's averaging 5.5 points per game, shooting under 40% from the field for a USC team that has the worst record in the Pac-12. That's not one-and-done caliber," Givony said.

The DraftExpress.com founder also noted that Bronny's lack of self-assertiveness has caused other experts to think about putting him in their mock drafts, saying that he needs to put himself into the game and assert that he's an NBA-caliber type of player.

James has played fewer minutes for the Trojans in his freshman year. In his last game against UCLA, he finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of action off the bench.

