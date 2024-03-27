"Too expensive to release?" College Hoops world reacts to John Calipari reportedly returning to Kentucky amid $33M contract buyout

The college basketball world reacted to reports that Kentucky coach John Calipari will return next season despite a disappointing 2023-24 season that ended with the Wildcats getting ousted by 14th-seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

There is speculation that Calipari's job is on the line following their third-straight early exit in the NCAA Tournament. However, On3.com reported, citing various sources that Calipari will stay as head tactician next season.

Some fans think the Wildcats will not push the "fire" trigger on the one-time champion coach due to his buyout clause that will give Calipari $33 million if Kentucky decides to terminate his contract.

A fan asked if Kentucky is compelled to keep Calipari because it will cost them tons of money.

Others felt Kentucky's decision to keep Calipari next year was already a formality, whether they win or lose this season.

One user warned Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart about another eventful 2024-25 season with Calipari at the helm.

John Calipari returns to Kentucky after meeting with AD Barnhart

Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to guard Reed Sheppard

Calipari's meeting with Barnhart pushed through as scheduled and the decision was to keep him as coach for the 2024-25 season, according to KSR.

However, the changes will take place in other key positions, including the assistant coaching and support staff. KSR added Kentucky will to ensure the program is moving in the right direction. The accountability measures will address daily operations, NIL and program expenses.

Calipari and Barnhart also talked about the players and KSR noted the Wildcats are very likely to rebuild their roster and on Wednesday, the coach will begin meeting his players.

KSR host Matt Jones is hoping that the 65-year-old coach would win the national championship for Kentucky to prove all the critics wrong and prove that Barnhart's decision to keep him back is a stroke of genius.

Since 2009, Calipari has been successful in calling the plays for Kentucky. This included the 2009 national championship and their regular appearances in March Madness.

However, the team has not won the Southeastern Conference over the last four seasons and never went deep into the Elite Eight since 2019. Calipari needs to prove that he is the highest-paid coach in the nation before it's too late.

