Top 10 Purdue memes cracking up the internet as Zach Edey and co. lose to Wisconsin

Zach Edey's Purdue crashed out of the Big Ten Tournament following a shock 76-75 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the semifinal on Saturday. The Boilermakers struggled with their shooting throughout the contest and were eventually made to pay for not taking their chances.

It's safe to say that fans on social media had a field day mocking Purdue and Edey after the game.

10 best Purdue memes after Boilermakers crash out of the Big Ten Tournament

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Purdue was tipped as the heavy favorite heading into the Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Wisconsin. However, Matt Painter's team recorded 16 turnovers across the game, which proved costly.

The Boilermakers went into halftime with the scores even at 36-36. They made just 11 of 25 field goals and 1-8 3-pointers.

Although Purdue improved its shooting in the second half, it wasn't enough to pull away from the Wisconsin team, which kept chipping away, and the scores were level at 66-66 after the second period.

Eventually, the Badgers were able to pull off an upset with the narrowest of margins in overtime. Max Klesmit scored the game-winner in the dying seconds to send Wisconsin into the Big Ten Tournament final.

Edey scored a game-high 28 points while also racking up a game-high 11 rebounds and three assists against Wisconsin. However, no other Purdue player managed double-digit points.

Meanwhile, Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and added four assists, while AJ Storr scored 20 points and recorded six rebounds to help the Badgers to victory.

Zach Edey and Purdue will aim to make a deep run in NCAA Tournament

Purdue Boilermakers guard Zach Edey

Although Purdue's loss against Wisconsin will sting coach Matt Painter's team, there's still hope for the Boilermakers to salvage something positive from the season in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue finished the regular season at the summit of the Big Ten with a 28-3 overall record (17-3 in the conference). While there are signs that the Boilermakers can make a deep run in the postseason, Zach Edey and Co. will need to step up in the clutch moments during big games.