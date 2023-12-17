Top Fresno State and New Mexico State players not playing in the New Mexico Bowl

The New Mexico State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against one another in the New Mexico Bowl. However, bowl season means not everyone on the roster through the season will be available due to a bevy of reasons. Whether injuries, the NCAA Transfer Portal or any other situation, different teams will be facing off against one another.

Let's discuss integral players on each side who will not be playing in the New Mexico Bowl.

Top New Mexico State players not playing in the New Mexico Bowl

Trent Hudson, Wide receiver

Trent Hudson has been one of the biggest playmakers for this Aggies program but has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He recorded 35 catches for 551 yards (15.7 yards per reception) with ten touchdown grabs in his only Division I college football season.

The junior WR has caught 10 of the team's 28 passing touchdowns throughout the season. Missing a massive receiver will be challenging for the offense.

Jordin Parker, Wide receiver

Junior WR Jordin Parker has not been much of a factor for the offense of the New Mexico State Aggies in receptions. But he has been a factor in getting massive yardage. He has recorded six catches for 235 yards (39.2 yards per reception) with three touchdown catches. Parker has been the team's home run threat and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Top Fresno State players not playing in the New Mexico Bowl

Logan Fife, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Logan Fife has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be available for the New Mexico Bowl game. He has been slotted as the program's backup QB this season. So, he will not likely be in the action unless injuries pop up under center. Fife has played in limited action this season as he is 52-of-91 (57.1 completion percentage) for 642 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions.

He has spent all three years with the Bulldogs and has struggled. He is 143-of-224 (63.8 completion percentage) for 1,585 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Damien Moore, Running back

Senior running back Damien Moore has been hampered by injuries throughout the season. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of the New Mexico Bowl. He has not played this season, and that will be tough for the Bulldogs here.

Moore transferred to Fresno State after playing three seasons with the California Golden Bears. He has 160 rushing attempts for 812 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 119 yards (6.3 yards per catch) with a touchdown catch.