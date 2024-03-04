Tyler Kolek injury update: Latest on Marquette guard's status for game against UConn

The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles will be sweating on Tyler Kolek's injury, with the postseason fast approaching. After suffering an oblique injury, the guard exited Wednesday's game against the Providence Friars.

Kolek subsequently missed the matchup against the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. Now, fans are curious to learn whether he will play any part in Marquette's crunch clash against the No. 3 UConn (26-3, 16-2 in conference) on Wednesday.

Tyler Kolek injury update: When is the Marquette guard expected to return to action?

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek

On Monday, Marquette announced that Kolek will sit out their two final regular season games due to his oblique injury. This means he will miss the game against UConn on Wednesday and the regular season finale against Xavier on Saturday.

Kolek's return date has not been specified, but he will be re-evaluated before the Big East tournament next week in New York. In a statement, Marquette said:

"Guard Tyler Kolek (oblique) will miss the final two games (vs. UConn, at Xavier) of the regular season & be re-evaluated prior to the team’s BIG EAST tournament opener on March 14."

Tyler Kolek stats this season

Kolek has been one of the best players in college basketball once again this season. He is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists (most in the nation), and 4.7 rebounds across 28 games. He is one of the main reasons Marquette is second in the Big East with a 22-7 record (13-5 in the conference).

The Golden Eagles felt Kolek's absence during their 89-75 loss to Creighton on Saturday. They now have a big challenge when they host Big East leaders UConn on Wednesday.

Although Marquette will want to finish the season on a high, the Golden Eagles are aware that they have clinched a bye in the first round and will play in the quarterfinals on March 14.