The UCF Knights face the Maine Black Bears on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The Knights are having a middle-of-the-road season at 6-3, while the Black Bears have an 8-4 record. Maine has three games in hand over UCF.

In their previous game, the Knights lost 70-68 to the Ole Miss Rebels at home. Guard Darius Johnson was their top scorer with 25 points, three assists and one rebound.

Only three players on the Knights roster managed at least 10 points, which made Johnson's mesmerizing performance rather pointless. Johnson was tied for assists with Antwann Jones.

For their part, the Black Bears netted a 69-56 win over the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. Forward Peter Filipovity was Maine's star performer, recording 19 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Only three players in the Black Bears lineup scored at least 10 points, while guard Jaden Clayton had five assists.

UCF Knights vs Maine Black Bears Betting Tips

UCF has won four games against the spread this season while failing to cover five times.

Maine has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The UCF Knights have a 6-3 overall record when putting up more than 63.2 points.

The Knights' record of points per game (78.0) is 14.8 more points per game than what the Black Bears give up (63.2).

When Maine allows fewer than 78.0 points, it's 7-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Maine's 70.4 points per game are only 2.7 more points than what the Knights allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Maine is 6-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

UCF has a 4-1 record against the spread and 4-1 overall when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.

UCF Knights vs Maine Black Bears Odds and Prediction

UCF vs Maine spread: UCF -13

UCF vs Maine over/under: 137 points

UCF vs Maine money line: UCF -1250, Maine +760.

Prediction: UCF 75-60 Maine