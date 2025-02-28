UCLA vs No. 20 Purdue: Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb 28 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) will face the No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6) on Friday night at Mackey Arena. Purdue is the slight favorite in this game due to its talent on both sides. But an upset is possible, which UCLA is capable of given its history of being an active participant in postseason tournaments.

Ad

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

UCLA vs Purdue: Preview and Prediction

UCLA goes into this game as a well-rounded squad. It averages 74.8 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau leads the way with 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists on shooting splits of 50.0% overall and 37.8% from downtown. Other players who can help out the team are Eric Dailey Jr. and Sebastian Mack. Dailey puts up 11.6 ppg and 4.1 rpg. Meanwhile, Mack provides 9.9 ppg and 2.0 rpg.

Ad

Trending

Purdue has a strong matchup on the way when they take on UCLA's squad. The Boilermakers produce 77.5 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 37.9% from downtown, beating teams by 7.4 points per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn puts up 19.2 ppg and 6.1 rpg on 60.4% shooting overall. Braden Smith follows suit with 15.8 ppg, 8.7 apg, 4.6 rpg and 2.3 steals, Fletcher Loyer averages 13.9 ppg and 2.4 rpg, while CJ Cox provides 6.3 ppg and 2.9 rpg.

This game presents a strong opportunity for either side to see who's better. Their history as active national contenders is one to note, while their performances as balanced squads this season will showcase key aspects of the game that will be crucial. Purdue is the host, so it will have the better shot at winning the game over the Bruins.

Ad

UCLA vs Purdue Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE UCLA +5.5 (-110) o138.5 (-110) +188 PURDUE -5.5 (-110) u138.5 (-110) -230

Ad

UCLA vs Purdue Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Bruins, 2-0. This will be the first time both teams will face each other as members of the same conference. The last matchups took place in 1999 and 2000, with UCLA winning both.

Where to watch UCLA vs Purdue?

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Date and time: February 28, 2025 — 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here