USC vs Washington injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Franck Kepnang,  Wesley Yates III and more

Longtime Pac-12 rivals Washington and USC meet Saturday as conference foes for potentially the final time before both depart for the Big Ten next season.

The Huskies (16-13, 8-10) have won four of the last six games, while the Trojans (11-17, 5-12) have dropped four of six. USC is on a seven-game winning streak against the Huskies, including an 80-74 victory on February 4th.

Alaska Airlines Arena will be electric for the 4 p.m. tip-off. Though headed separately, expect fireworks as Washington and USC write the latest chapter of their historic Pac-12 rivalry.

USC vs. Washington basketball injuries

USC enters Saturday's matchup at full strength with no players on the injury report. Washington has three players sidelined for the season.

Franck Kepnang, Washington

After holding out hope, Washington men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins recently confirmed fans' fears - Franck Kepnang will miss the remainder of the season with another right knee injury.

The 6-foot-11, 253-pound big man had bounced back surprisingly quickly from a knee injury last December, suiting up for the 2023-24 opener on November 6th. But his comeback only lasted ten games before he reinjured the same knee in mid-December after an awkward landing.

Wesley Yates III and Christian King, Washington

The Huskies are taking a cautious approach with two talented freshmen, Wesley Yates III and Christian King, by having them redshirt this season.

Yates, a young star with a bright future for Washington, has been shut down since the start of the season due to a lingering foot injury.

Similarly, King, the son of former NBA player Rich King, will redshirt while maintaining four years of eligibility.

Both should factor into the Huskies' plans next season after fully recovering from injury and developing within the program this year.

Who started the last game for USC?

USC fell 75-72 to Washington State in their last outing. The Trojans started Kobe Johnson, Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, DJ Rodman, and Joshua Morgan in the losing effort.

Who started the last game for Washington?

Washington defeated UCLA 94-77 in their last game. The Huskies started Moses Wood, Sahvir Wheeler, Keion Brooks, Paul Mulcahy, and Braxton Meah.

USC vs. Washington basketball predictions

The model projects Washington to cover the 4.5-point spread as favorites against USC. The Huskies have shown better form recently, winning four of six games outright. They have also covered the spread in five of their last seven, including as similar slim favorites over UCLA, Stanford, and Oregon State.

During the season, Washington has an impressive 16-3 ATS, while USC has struggled to 13-15 ATS. In particular, the Trojans are just 4-8 when taking points. With the Huskies averaging over seven more points per game (81.2 to 74.1), they appear poised to exploit that edge at home against their longtime conference rivals.