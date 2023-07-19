Watch: LeBron James and USC fans go gaga over the viral Bronny James-DJ Rodman video

A video of LeBron's son, Bronny James; Dennis Rodman's son, DJ Rodman; and the USC team having a karaoke session during a cookout went viral on social media.

Both USC fans and a proud LeBron who commented, "AYYYYEEEEEEEE!!! #FightOn," were left hyped by the video. The video captures Bronny singing Fantasia's "When I see you."

USC fans were left giddy at the prospect of two NBA legends' sons teaming up when DJ Rodman made the switch from Washington State and potentially leading them to a national championship alongside Bronny.

During his last season with the Cougars, Rodman averaged 9.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3%, including 38.1% from beyond the arc.

The duo are joined by Isaiah Collier, who is a projected top five pick, to make a formidable-looking roster at the disposal of coach Andy Enfield.

Pac-12 All-Defensive selections Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan also confirmed that they were returning alongside last season's top scorer, Boogie Ellis, to make a deep roster even more formidable.

Bronny James' career trajectory

Bronny James' career has always had intense interest and speculation surrounding it due to his father being who he is. He has managed to carve out a decent career for himself and is deservedly a four-star recruit.

Two years ago, ESPN ranked Bronny James No. 49 in his class, and he wasn't thought to have a prayer of being a first-round draft pick. Stellar performances in the McDonald's All-American games have raised his stock. He's ranked No. 20 in the 2023 class by ESPN.

James was recently named in Sports Illustrated's Power Players of the Future list alongside stars like San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama and Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Bronny is being touted as a one-and-done prospect who will probably declare for the 2024 draft. Various ESPN projections have seen him being picked as high as a lottery pick and as low as No. 17 to the Atlanta Hawks.

The fact that he is likely to come as a package deal with LeBron James depending on which team drafts him also makes him a lucrative target for several NBA teams.

Bronny James has done well for himself in the NIL era, he is the most followed student-athlete on social media with 13.3 million followers across all platforms.

James is ranked No. 1 on the On3 100 valuation list with an estimated worth of $6.4 million, way ahead of the second athlete, LSU's gymnast Olivia Dunne, at $3.4 million.

