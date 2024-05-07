WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers shares crowd view during New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game at Madison Square Garden

On Monday night, UConn star Paige Bueckers was in attendance at Madison Square Garden to watch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks won the game 121-117.

Bueckers shared some moments from the game on Instagram, where the crowd erupted in jubilation upon scoring. In the other story, Bueckers shared the clip of her making her way to the crowd-filled stadium through the tunnel.

The Knicks have taken a 1-0 lead in the series with the win. Jalen Brunson scored 43 points for the home side in the nail-biting encounter.

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers will return for her final year in intercollegiate basketball this year. The departure of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink has given Bueckers enough room to be at the center of attention.

She was the Player of the Year in 2021 and named First Team All-American 2021 and 2024. Bueckers won the Nancy Lieberman Award in 2021 and Big East Player of the Year in 2021 and 2024.

In her four years of college basketball career, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. She missed the 2022-23 season due to injury. She led UConn to the Final Four in the 2024 March Madness, where they lost to Iowa Hawkeyes.

Also read: 5 interesting facts to know about UConn star Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers makes cool dance moves during the graduation ceremony

Paige Bueckers set social media abuzz as she hit the Griddy at her graduation ceremony. She stood in line along with other students and made her graduation day memorable as her name was called out. The crowd erupted in jubilation.

Expand Tweet

The star studied human development and family sciences at UConn and had a cumulative GPA of 3.497 as per Marca. Bueckers performed well in her academics. She was the 2024 Big East WBB Scholar-Athelete of the Year and the 2023-24 College Sports Communicators First Team Academic All-American.