What did Alabama's Nate Oats do? Missouri forward Aidan Shaw's shoving incident and aftermath of the altercation explored

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was involved in an incident that was the major highlight of the Tuesday college basketball game between Alabama and Missouri. It did not sit well with fans.

The Southeastern Conference matchup saw things go the Crimson Tide's way as they defeated the Tigers 93-75 on Tuesday. However, an incident between Oats and Missouri’s Aidan Shaw tainted the day for the program. So what happened in the game?

What did Alabama’s Nate Oats do?

Nate Oats shoved Missouri's forward Aidan Shaw following a confrontation between the player and Alabama guard Aaron Estrada.

It all started after Estrada committed a foul on Missouri's Anthony Robinson II after a rebound in the first half. Following the play, Estrada and Robinson got entangled. It prompted Shaw to approach Estrada as Robinson distanced himself from the confrontation scene.

Oats intervened by positioning himself between Estrada and Shaw, separating them and pushing Shaw toward the Missouri bench. While it does not hold much weight, shoving an opposing player is considered improper, especially from a coach.

The incident has generated diverse reactions in the college basketball world, with many criticizing the action of the Alabama coach. The incident continues to remain the talking point of the game.

Expand Tweet

Nate Oats has issued an apology for the incident

Following the incident during the game on Tuesday, Nate Oats issued an apology in the post-game to Aidan Shaw and Missouri coach Dennis Gates.

“I have all the respect in the world for the job [Missouri coach Dennis Gates] has done as an assistant and head coach,” Oats said.

“No disrespect to him or his program. I apologized to both Coach Gates and Aidan Shaw. Aidan seems like a great kid. It’s an unfortunate situation, but I apologized to both of them.”

The expectation is that Oats will have to answer some questions from the SEC about the incident. It is not known what kind of punishment will be placed on the Alabama coach if he gets one.