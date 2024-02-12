“What a warrior” - College Hoops fans react to Fan McCaffery’s son Patrick McCaffery’s electrifying performance against Minnesota

Patrick Caffery's Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 90-85 in a Sunday Big Ten basketball clash at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. McCaffery had an outstanding performance, leading the Hawkeyes in points with 21, and also recording two rebounds and two assists.

Payton Sandfort shared with McCaffery the honor of being the top scorer. The junior guard had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists, leading Iowa in the last two aspects.

Fans were ecstatic as the senior forward helped his team around a 20-point deficit to win a game:

For some, this was simply Patrick McCaffery's best game of the year.

Some fans did point out that Iowa's season hasn't been the best one, and that their 15-10 record isn't exactly something to boast about.

The praise for No. 22 was all over the Hawkeyes' Instagram account:

A fan called Sunday's win one of the biggest of Iowa's season so far:

A fan did point out that sadly the crowd wasn't the biggest Carver-Hawkeye Arena has seen:

One user accused the Hawkeyes of giving their fans a heart attack:

Patrick McCaffery's stats in 2023-24

This game has been a huge turnaround for the senior Hawkeye, as his numbers this season have left much to be desired when compared to earlier years. At the moment, Patrick McCaffery is averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. All of those stats rank 150+ among players in the nation.

McCaffery hadn't averaged less than 9.8 points per game since the 2020-21 season. Assists is the only department where he improved with respect to last season, with the 1.4 assists per game being better than the 1.0 average last year.