Before he committed to USC, it was a long wait trying to see where Bronny James would commit to play college basketball. When he finally decided on going there, it took some by surprise and many have been wondering why he might choose them out of the many options open to him.

The truth, however, is that James’ choice of the Trojans is not as surprising as it might sound at first. In fact, he is only the latest on the list of college football and basketball stars flocking to the Trojans. So what is it about the school and its football and basketball programs that is so attractive?

Who are the football and basketball stars on USC’s roster

5-star rated quarterback, Caleb Williams, announced in February 2022 that he would be transferring to the Trojans from Oklahoma. This is following the recruitment of defensive lineman, Korey Foreman, ranked by USA Today as the number 1 recruit in the country in 2021. Among other football stars that USC has attracted are 4-star running back, Raleek Brown and 5-star defensive lineman, Peter Woods.

Apart from Bronny James, another big name in the 2023 class is getting recruited by the Trojans. With a consensus 5-star rating and the number 1 overall ranking by 247Sports, Isaiah Collier is undoubtedly one of the hottest prospects of the 2023 class and is going to be playing alongside James for the Trojans.

Why are these stars going to USC?

It is true that USC boasts of one of the most prestigious athletics programs in the country. But that is definitely not enough explanation to why they are now the top destination for the highest rated and top ranking college football and basketball prospects.

After a disappointing season in 2021 under head coach Clay Helton, Lincoln Riley was brought in as head coach and his arrival marked the turning point for the Trojans Football. It started with the transfer of Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to reunite with Riley who had coached him at Oklahoma. And in two years they have gone from their 2021 recruiting class ranked 65th among NCAA D1 schools to being the top landing spots for football talents across the country.

Similarly, the head coach of the Trojans men’s basketball, Andy Enfield arrived in 2013 following a difficult time in the program’s history that witnessed a sanction that sank it to a depressing depth. However, Enfield’s presence at the helm has revitalized the team to the point of attracting the biggest prospects in the game nationwide.

