Where to watch LSU vs Texas? Date, time, streaming options, and more (Mar. 8) | Women's college basketball season 2024-25

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is underway and the LSU-Texas matchup will take place on Saturday with a spot in the championship game on the line.

Ad

The No. 2-ranked Longhorns (30-2, 15-1 SEC) and No. 3-ranked Tigers (28-4, 12-4) will compete in what is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the day. It will be the second time these two teams meet this season, with Texas winning the first matchup.

When to watch LSU vs Texas?

Fans can tune in to watch at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch LSU vs Texas?

The game will be on ESPN 2. However, if fans only want to listen to the game, they can tune in to the Longhorn Radio Network.

What to expect from LSU vs Texas?

The SEC Tournament has gone as fans have expected. There have been a few upsets, but nothing too surprising. The LSU-Texas matchup is what many fans expected to see in the semifinals.

Ad

They have played each other once this season as the Texas Longhorns defeated the LSU Tigers 65-58 on Feb. 16. The Longhorns have not lost a game since and look like one of the best teams in college basketball. Interestingly, while Texas is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation in the AP Top 25 Poll, the team is the No. 2 seed in this tournament behind South Carolina.

The Longhorns have won 14 games in a row. Their last loss was against South Carolina on Jan. 12. They won their quarterfinal matchup 70-63 over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ad

The Tigers have also had a strong campaign but did not finish the regular season strong. They lost their last two games and three of their last five. Fortunately for them, they were able to bounce back in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Florida 101-87.

While it is good that they reached this point, fans should look for Texas to win this matchup. The Longhorns are in better form, won the first meeting this season and had a better regular season record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here