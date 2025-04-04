Where to watch Texas vs South Carolina tonight? Date, time, and streaming options and more (April 4)

SEC regular-season co-champions Texas and South Carolina clash in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Both teams have met three times this season and the defending champion Gamecocks hold a 2-1 advantage. Their last clash was a 64-45 win over the Longhorns in the SEC Tournament final.

Texas defeated William & Mary (105-61), Illinois (65-48), Tennessee (67-59) and TCU (58-47) in March Madness to make the Final Four. The Gamecocks outplayed Tennessee Tech (108-48), Indiana (64-53), Maryland (71-67) and Duke (54-50) on their route to the national semifinal.

Texas has given up 55.4 ppg this season and stepped it up a notch in the NCAA Tournament, allowing only 53.8 ppg. This includes the game against TCU where they limited the Horned Frogs to 47 points, well below their season average of 76.7.

South Carolina allowed opponents 57.4 ppg this year despite lacking a legitimate center. The Gamecocks' defense was better in the NCAA Tournament, limiting opponents to 54.5 ppg. They limited Duke to 50 points in the Elite Eight to make the Final Four.

How to watch Texas vs South Carolina tonight?

The Longhorns-Gamecocks NCAA Tournament Final Four clash can be seen live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. It can also be seen via live stream on FUBO.

What time is Texas vs South Carolina game?

Tip-off for the Texas vs South Carolina NCAA Tournament Final Four showdown is at 7 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

What to expect from Texas vs South Carolina game tonight?

Expect a defensive struggle in the Final Four showdown between Texas and South Carolina. Both teams have limited their opponents' field goal percentage to less than 38.0%.

The Longhorns have held their opponents to 38.0% shooting while the Gamecocks are fifth in the nation in FG% allowed at 35.2%.

Both teams have also thrived in rim protection, with South Carolina averaging 5.3 blocks per game while Texas is close behind at 5.1. In terms of taking care of the ball, the Gamecocks have averaged 12.4 turnovers per contest, while the Longhorns are 13.1.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina has put up this gallant defensive stand this season without having a dominant center manning the middle. As a team, they have averaged 42.5 rebounds per game this season, thanks to Chloe Kitts' 7.9 rpg.

Meanwhile, Texas is known for its active hands-on defense, averaging 10.3 steals per game. Rori Harmon leads the team in this department at 2.2 spg and she's supported by Madison Booker at 1.6 swipes per contest.

Both teams are known for their balanced offensive attack, with Texas having four players averaging at least 9.0 ppg. Booker is the team's top scorer at 16.5 ppg and Taylor Jones is the second-leading scorer at 12.1 ppg.

South Carolina also has four players averaging at least 9.5 ppg in Joyce Edwards (12.7 ppg), MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.9 ppg), Chloe Kitts (10.4 ppg) and Te-Hina Paopao (9.5 ppg). Tessa Johnson (8.3 ppg) and Sania Feagin (8.1 ppg) are the other Gamecocks players they'll rely on scoring in this Final Four encounter.

Texas vs South Carolina ticket prices

As of April 3, the cheapest ticket prices (Final Four and the National Championship game) is at $318 per Vivid Seats. For people who want to see the Final Four only, tickets are sold for $134 excluding fees.

On the other hand, ticket prices for the national championship session are sold for at least $123, excluding fees.

