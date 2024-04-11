Who is Angel Reese’s brother Julian Reese? All we know about $1.8M NIL-valued LSU star’s sibling

Julian Reese is making a name for himself in the men's collegiate basketball scene, just like what his older sister and star forward Angel Reese did when she was with Maryland and LSU.

Julian, who was born on June 30, 2003, is an incoming senior in Maryland and a key contributor for the Terrapins in his last two years as a starter for coach Kevin Willard.

Each year, his averages in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and minutes played have improved. Willard entrusts the six-foot-nine Julian as a primary piece on both sides of the court.

In the recently concluded season, he started 32 games and averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals, playing for about 31.9 minutes per contest.

The 20-year-old had his best game of the season on Dec. 7 in Maryland's 81-75 overtime win against Penn State. He finished with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 10-of-15 from free throw, 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Julian Reese had 15 double-doubles this year, which is better than the seven he had in the 2022-23 season. However, the stats pale in comparison to what his older sister, Angel, has done with Maryland and then LSU.

All we know about LSU forward Angel Reese

Angel Reese (right) guards Iowa's Caitlin Clark in LSU-Iowa's Elite Eight encounter this year.

Angel Reese was born on May 6, 2002, which is a little over a year before Julian was born. Angel and Julian developed their competitive spirit when they were young, as both played basketball at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

After high school, Angel, whose NIL value is pegged at $1.8 million by On3.com. chose to study at Maryland, where she was a standout for two years. In her second year, she averaged a double-double, which was good enough to turn every women's basketball team's heads, especially LSU.

In 2022, she transferred schools. Her first year with the Lady Tigers was a spectacular one, as she normed 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

She led LSU to the national championship, beating the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa in the final, 102-85. Reese also won the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and recorded 34 double-doubles which is an NCAA single-season record.

The "Bayou Barbie" returned this season for her senior year and led the Lady Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance before losing 94-87 to Iowa. She ended the season with averages of 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

On Apr. 3, Reese declared for the WNBA draft, where she's projected as a first-round selection.

The Reese family background

Julian and Angel were raised in a family of basketball players. Their mother Angel Webb-Reese played college hoops at UMBC and was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame. The university paid tribute to her efforts by retiring her No. 10 jersey. Angel played professional basketball in Luxembourg,

Their father, Michael, was a standout at Boston College and Loyola (Maryland) and played pro ball in Luxembourg, Cyprus, Austria and Portugal. The Reese siblings grew up with their mother and maternal grandparents, Curtis and Barbara Webb.

The basketball background even runs to their stepbrother, Mikael Hopkins, who is playing professionally in Italy. Their cousin, Jordan Hawkins, played for the UConn Huskies and was a part of the 2023 national championship team. He now plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

