Why did Bronny James leave USC? Exploring potential reasons after NBA Draft, transfer portal move

The future of freshman guard Bronny James has been in the news lately. It was first reported that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. But now, he is entering the 2024 NBA Draft but retaining his NCAA eligibility. It allows him to have a way to return to college basketball if he wants. This move has got people trying to understand what went wrong with the USC Trojans and Bronny James.

There will be hundreds of reasons floating around. But we will look at some of the more logical situations that may have occurred to get to this point.

What are some explanations for Bronny James leaving USC?

USC is heading downhill

The USC Trojans had a miserable season, as they entered the year as one of the favorites to win. The team struggled with injuries and underperformance. As a result, coach Andy Enfield, after spending 11 seasons with the school, left to coach the SMU Mustangs. So, it appears that there could be some major changes.

With the coaching change, the people who recruited Bronny James to play for the school are no longer in a position of power. Perhaps that's why he wanted to leave.

Medical team woes?

This is purely speculation, but remember the medical staff for USC was taking care of him after the cardiac arrest in July? Is there a chance that Bronny or his family were not thrilled with the USC medical staff for one reason or another?

We don't want to speculate more on it, but that is a potential reason.

Bronny wants to play with his dad

The idea that LeBron James can play with Bronny James is still out there, and it would help if the latter joins the NBA now. LeBron James has a player option for next season. He could be in a situation where he elects free agency and joins whichever team drafts his son.

Thus, the two can pair up for Bronny James' rookie season. If not, he enters the NCAA Transfer Portal and waits for another season to improve his skills.

Poll : Where will Bronny James play next season? College Basketball NBA/G League 0 votes View Discussion